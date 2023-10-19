Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $17,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $642,113.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $14,760.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $15,960.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $12,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 594,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,554,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.