LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $54,391,133,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.65 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

