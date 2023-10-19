LGT Group Foundation Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,995 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average of $162.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

