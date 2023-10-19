Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 82,948 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,265.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

