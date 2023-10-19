Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 421,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,221,041 shares.The stock last traded at $448.81 and had previously closed at $440.41.

The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.69.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

