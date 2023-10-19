LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $232.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

