Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:M opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

