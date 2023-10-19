Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 84,768 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,813,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,768 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after buying an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $137.96 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

