Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at $101,611,080.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $461.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.87 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

