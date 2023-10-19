Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $461.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.36. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.87 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $66,202,315.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

