National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alcoa by 30.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

