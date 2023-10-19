National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 5,474.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,697 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 844.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 124,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,697,363.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,393,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,175,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 124,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,697,363.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,393,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,175,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,019 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.