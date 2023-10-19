National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.19 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

MAN opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

