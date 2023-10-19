National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 11,952 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1,757.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $20,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3,024.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 265,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMED opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,325.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.56.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

