National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 333 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of IBKR opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,868,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,034 shares of company stock worth $42,212,621. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

