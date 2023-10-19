National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after purchasing an additional 325,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

