NeoVolta (NEOV) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NeoVolta to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s rivals have a beta of -4.56, meaning that their average stock price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 115 510 1100 55 2.62

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 46.01%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -884.03% -24.17% -15.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -26.88 NeoVolta Competitors $634.43 million $7.61 million -0.90

NeoVolta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeoVolta rivals beat NeoVolta on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

