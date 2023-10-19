Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,429,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

