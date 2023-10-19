New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 10,442 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AR opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AR

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.