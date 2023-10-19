New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

