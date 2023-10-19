New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 33.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EnerSys by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENS shares. CL King started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $91.26 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

