New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Post by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Down 0.5 %

POST stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POST

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.