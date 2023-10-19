New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.02 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.79 and its 200-day moving average is $392.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.02 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

