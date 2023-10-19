New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,233,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $31,639,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,233,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,639,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,501.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,356,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.