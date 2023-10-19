New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,069,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 91,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.1 %

FFIN opened at $24.60 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.30 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 36.80%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,936,807.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,803 shares of company stock worth $112,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

