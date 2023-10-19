New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after buying an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.