New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Livent were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LTHM

Insider Activity at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Livent

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.