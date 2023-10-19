New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Maximus by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Maximus by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Maximus by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Maximus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Maximus by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $290,206.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $971,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

