New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE FSS opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.