New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,790 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insperity Trading Down 1.5 %

Insperity stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

