New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 2,486,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
