New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NFG opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $68.22.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NFG. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.