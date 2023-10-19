New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

