New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

