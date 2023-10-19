New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,759,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after acquiring an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 38.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after acquiring an additional 786,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 43.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,638,000 after acquiring an additional 735,855 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avient
In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Avient Price Performance
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Avient Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.
Avient Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
