New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,759,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after acquiring an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 38.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after acquiring an additional 786,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 43.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,638,000 after acquiring an additional 735,855 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

