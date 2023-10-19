New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of -0.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.