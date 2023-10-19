New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $4,434,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.24.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $182.49 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

