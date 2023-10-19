New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,535 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,980,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

