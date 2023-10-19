New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,980 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 938.2% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

View Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.