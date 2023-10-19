New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,006 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 16,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after buying an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $45,337,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

