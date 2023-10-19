New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 47,535 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,535 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 402,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

