New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,784 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,884 shares of company stock worth $8,138,740. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CHX. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

