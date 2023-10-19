New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

See Also

