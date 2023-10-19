New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $160.05 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

