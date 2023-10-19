NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,207 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

