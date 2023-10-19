NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.0% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $421.96 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.34 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

