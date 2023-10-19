NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $277,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $236,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $421.96 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.34 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.33.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

