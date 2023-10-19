Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.6% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

