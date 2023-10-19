Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 479 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SIG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIG

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $553,494.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.