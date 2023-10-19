Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 49,035 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,035 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

